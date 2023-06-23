Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.9% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 224.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day moving average of $252.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.