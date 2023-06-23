Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 704 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.5% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $139.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

