Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Capri alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

CPRI opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.