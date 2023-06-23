Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,770 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.87 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

