Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $7.65 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock worth $30,371,135. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

