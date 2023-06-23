CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAIXY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.33 on Friday. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

