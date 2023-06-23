C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,438 shares of company stock worth $6,578,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AI opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.52. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 100.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.