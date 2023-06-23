Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,725 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,219,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 414,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

