Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 958 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock worth $148,368,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $430.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

