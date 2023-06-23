Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

