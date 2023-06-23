Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.35. 6,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 40,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

