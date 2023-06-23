Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on AY shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AY opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

