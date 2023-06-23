Analyzing CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 1 3 7 0 2.55 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CarGurus and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $21.27, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $1.66 billion 1.45 $193.79 million $0.35 60.63 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 18.68% 17.88% 11.12% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -20.12% 1.77%

Summary

CarGurus beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

