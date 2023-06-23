Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.96 on Friday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $20,896,708.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,318,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $20,896,708.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,768 shares in the company, valued at $403,318,371.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $323,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,772 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,988,393 shares of company stock worth $231,974,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.