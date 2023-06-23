Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Shares Down 2.7%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.71.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

