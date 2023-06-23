2,047 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

