Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 334,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after buying an additional 845,414 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.