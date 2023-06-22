Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,291 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of RLI worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RLI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in RLI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in RLI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

