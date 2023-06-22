Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,695 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

