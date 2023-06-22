Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 271,023 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271,023 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.53% of First Busey worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

First Busey Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,189. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,189. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,322 shares of company stock worth $189,168. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.39%. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

