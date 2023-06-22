Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Haemonetics worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $91.39.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

