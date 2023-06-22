Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,422 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 20,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Tapestry worth $20,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. OTR Global raised Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.