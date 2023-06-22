Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $19.75 Million in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,269,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Abcam as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Abcam by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Abcam by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Abcam Stock Performance

Abcam Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. Abcam plc has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

