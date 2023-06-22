Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of IDEX worth $19,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $206.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $174.38 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

