Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.51 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Assured Guaranty worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $54.04 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.60 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

