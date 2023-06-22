Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.10 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,572,167 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $20,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 751,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

