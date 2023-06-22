Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,324 shares of company stock worth $8,474,269. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

