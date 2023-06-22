Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,431 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $193.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.