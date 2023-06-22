Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,281 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

MCO stock opened at $338.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $351.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

