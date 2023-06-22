Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of KBR worth $19,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $7,338,405.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,176 shares of company stock worth $7,533,736. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $65.62.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

