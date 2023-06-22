Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 238,780 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,780 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

