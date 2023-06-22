Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

