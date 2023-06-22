Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.33 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37. The stock has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

