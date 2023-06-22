Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,032,968,000 after buying an additional 354,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after buying an additional 14,144,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,736,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,762,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,822,000 after buying an additional 253,297 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,196,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

