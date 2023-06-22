Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

