Trust Co. of Vermont Has $194,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 11.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average is $130.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

