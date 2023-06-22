Thrive Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after buying an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after buying an additional 517,777 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.37. The stock has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.