Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.