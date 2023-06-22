The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of The Carlyle Group worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 392,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,403,000 after purchasing an additional 149,699 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

NASDAQ CG opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Further Reading

