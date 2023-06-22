Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Surgery Partners worth $20,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $44.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGRY. Bank of America raised Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

