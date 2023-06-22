Peterson Wealth Services Has $1.84 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 20,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $8,075,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $333.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

