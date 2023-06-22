Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 379.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $247.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

