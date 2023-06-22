Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,355 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

