Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Northwest Natural worth $20,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWN opened at $42.23 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

