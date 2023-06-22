Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Netflix were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

