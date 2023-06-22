Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 39 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $414.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $305.59 and a twelve month high of $417.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $382.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

