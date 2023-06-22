Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,174 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $185.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.08 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.