Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $199.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

