Mission Wealth Management LP Has $295,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average of $292.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

