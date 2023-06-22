Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after acquiring an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 177,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on KNX shares. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

NYSE:KNX opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

